>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Karpas Strategies Llc Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, The St. Joe Co, Sells Fox Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

January 28, 2021 | About: LBRDK +8.72% LILAK +0.39% BEPC +2.84% JOE +0.67% HIG +2.04% VIA +0% BA +1.65% AMP +2.58% FOXA -7.21% GLIBA +0% SU +0.29%

New York, NY, based Investment company Karpas Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, The St. Joe Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Fox Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, Suncor Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpas Strategies Llc. As of 2020Q4, Karpas Strategies Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karpas+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 129,520 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio.
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 461,903 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,153 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 203,545 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio.
  5. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 211,981 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 48,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The St. Joe Co (JOE)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Karpas Strategies Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $155.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Karpas Strategies Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.96.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC. Also check out:

1. KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)