Karpas Strategies Llc Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, The St. Joe Co, Sells Fox Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, Suncor Energy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Karpas Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, The St. Joe Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Fox Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, Suncor Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpas Strategies Llc. As of 2020Q4, Karpas Strategies Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEPC, JOE, HIG, VIA, AMP, BA, ECL,

BEPC, JOE, HIG, VIA, AMP, BA, ECL, Added Positions: LBRDK, BAM, LUMN, LILAK, BMY, BXMT, VZ,

LBRDK, BAM, LUMN, LILAK, BMY, BXMT, VZ, Reduced Positions: C, ENB, HHC, OKE, CMCSA, NWSA, COP, KMI, PSX, WPX,

C, ENB, HHC, OKE, CMCSA, NWSA, COP, KMI, PSX, WPX, Sold Out: FOXA, GLIBA, SU,

For the details of KARPAS STRATEGIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karpas+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 129,520 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 461,903 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 134,153 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 203,545 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - 211,981 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 48,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $155.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.96.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Karpas Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82.