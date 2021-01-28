Camelot Portfolios, LLC Buys NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, The Trade Desk Inc, First Trust

Maumee, OH, based Investment company Camelot Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Triton International, Cardinal Health Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, The Trade Desk Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camelot Portfolios, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Camelot Portfolios, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SIVR, DFEB, FE, MRK, FVD, CSCO, SIMO, CACI, TUR, EWW, EPOL, MGA, THD, FNDA, EWS, SCHW, PYPL, EMR, CTSH, JBT, FNDF, SYK, GM, DIS, VFC, TRMB, RWX, SCHM, KMI, W02A, KYN,

NHF, TRTN, CAH, GPMT, HFRO, VTV, HD, VO, ING, GOOG, EA, WMT, INTC, HYI, TMUS, VEU, AJX, DG, CRM, AVGO, PSX, BIIB, CVI, VSS, ALXN, C, VUG, EWX, COP, ERIC, HIG, HCA, DEM, XOM, STX, UNH, CDW, LH, BAH, VSH, FINX, CXW, OSK, SYY, HON, MMS, EMD, ZBRA, RGA, CMI, ORI, RS, PCAR, PII, DLS, FDX, BRK.B, VB, SGOL, FDL, DOL, DHIL, CVS, BHC, OI, CORP, SCHH, VTA, OPI, AMX, PHB, RTX, T, Reduced Positions: MINT, TTD, LMBS, HYLS, EVV, FEX, AAPL, PSEC, JRI, AINV, AMZN, RNP, DFS, OLN, PAYC, FDT, CX, FNX, UTF, FYX, AES, VVR, FDM, VTR, MSFT, FLR, BHK, STLA, AIG, TWO, BG, SCHG, EEM, NLY, AGNC, CAKE, FEM, DVA, JLL, MCHP, HSDT, SBRA, ABBV, VGIT, SO, TGH, ARCC, CVX, CMP, WBK, SPG, SCHA, BAF, FIVE, MPC, EIM, EVN, NAD, KSM, KTF, TOL, ORAN, COF, UHAL, NMZ, ET, INFY, SCHF, VGLT,

For the details of Camelot Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camelot+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 473,569 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78% Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) - 292,966 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19% First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) - 252,935 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 158,415 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,369 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 36,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 638.56%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 333,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 177.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $49.3, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 36,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 270.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 148,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.11.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77.