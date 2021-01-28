>
Camelot Portfolios, LLC Buys NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, The Trade Desk Inc, First Trust

January 28, 2021 | About: NHF +0.09% TRTN +2.99% CAH +0.51% GPMT +0.73% HD +1.46% ING +3.78% SIVR +5.46% DFEB +0.77% FE +0% MRK +1.1% FVD +0.2% CSCO -0.79%

Maumee, OH, based Investment company Camelot Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Triton International, Cardinal Health Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, The Trade Desk Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camelot Portfolios, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Camelot Portfolios, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camelot Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camelot+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Camelot Portfolios, LLC
  1. Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 473,569 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
  2. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) - 292,966 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19%
  3. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) - 252,935 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  4. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 158,415 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 18,369 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 36,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 638.56%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 333,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 177.24%. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $49.3, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 36,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 270.77%. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 148,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ING Groep NV (ING)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 121,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.

Sold Out: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.11.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line 100 ETF (FVL)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $24.89.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Camelot Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Camelot Portfolios, LLC. Also check out:

1. Camelot Portfolios, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Camelot Portfolios, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Camelot Portfolios, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Camelot Portfolios, LLC keeps buying

