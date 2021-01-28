Usca Ria Llc Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Duke Energy Corp, Cummins Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Usca Ria Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Duke Energy Corp, Cummins Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usca Ria Llc. As of 2020Q4, Usca Ria Llc owns 463 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of USCA RIA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usca+ria+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 326,812 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 301,251 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.34% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 625,289 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,568 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 146,064 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.74%

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 156,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 149,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 150,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 2608.59%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 128,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.74%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 146,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 732.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 71,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 119.85%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 143.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 175,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 280,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $18.51 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.93 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $98.63.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.47.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Usca Ria Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41.