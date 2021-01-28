Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Unilever PLC, Global Payments Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Unilever NV, 3M Co

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Coho Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Global Payments Inc, Coca-Cola Co, U.S. Bancorp, Medtronic PLC, sells Unilever NV, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coho Partners, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Coho Partners, Ltd. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, IWD, SPY, EMQQ, IVV, SHY, XLP, BMTC, NSC, RTX, ABBV,

UL, IWD, SPY, EMQQ, IVV, SHY, XLP, BMTC, NSC, RTX, ABBV, Added Positions: GPN, KO, USB, MDT, CAG, ROST, NTRS, AMGN, JNJ, MMC, KR, GWW, DG, ADP, ABC, MRK, LOW, CVS, SJM, SWK, AFL, PM, CVX, MO, DGX, CL, PRGO, IWF,

GPN, KO, USB, MDT, CAG, ROST, NTRS, AMGN, JNJ, MMC, KR, GWW, DG, ADP, ABC, MRK, LOW, CVS, SJM, SWK, AFL, PM, CVX, MO, DGX, CL, PRGO, IWF, Reduced Positions: MMM, MCHP, SYY, UNH, ABT, CRI, RPM, GLD, AAPL, XOM, ITW, PEP,

MMM, MCHP, SYY, UNH, ABT, CRI, RPM, GLD, AAPL, XOM, ITW, PEP, Sold Out: UN,

Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 2,488,239 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 753,197 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,644,524 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,199,264 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,590,211 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,864,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 140,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $182.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,199,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,291,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,273,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,721,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,336,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 247.81%. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 267,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.