>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys Unilever PLC, Global Payments Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Unilever NV, 3M Co

January 28, 2021 | About: GPN +2.63% KO +1.28% USB +2.24% MDT +2.93% CAG -2.24% NTRS +1.02% UL -0.44% IWD +1.44% SPY +0.86% EMQQ +1.15% IVV +0.85% SHY -0.01% UN +0%

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Coho Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Global Payments Inc, Coca-Cola Co, U.S. Bancorp, Medtronic PLC, sells Unilever NV, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coho Partners, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Coho Partners, Ltd. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coho Partners, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coho+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coho Partners, Ltd.
  1. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 2,488,239 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 753,197 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,644,524 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  4. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,199,264 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.21%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,590,211 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,864,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 140,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $182.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,199,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,291,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,273,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $114.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,721,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,336,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 247.81%. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.56. The stock is now traded at around $91.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 267,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coho Partners, Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coho Partners, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coho Partners, Ltd. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)