Farmers Trust Co Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Roper Technologies Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, Starbucks Corp, TE Connectivity

Youngstown, OH, based Investment company Farmers Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Roper Technologies Inc, Wells Fargo, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Viatris Inc, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, Starbucks Corp, TE Connectivity, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Farmers Trust Co owns 158 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIA, NET, ACN, CSX, DD, PFC, TXN, VWO, F, SURRF,

VIA, NET, ACN, CSX, DD, PFC, TXN, VWO, F, SURRF, Added Positions: XLY, ROP, WFC, QQQ, XOM, EOG, KMI, JNJ, CBKM, GSK, HBAN, INTC, CSCO, TSN, CVS, XLE, T, MAA, STZ, AMGN, IAU, GLD, BMY, ILMN, UNH, TGT, VUG, AMZN,

XLY, ROP, WFC, QQQ, XOM, EOG, KMI, JNJ, CBKM, GSK, HBAN, INTC, CSCO, TSN, CVS, XLE, T, MAA, STZ, AMGN, IAU, GLD, BMY, ILMN, UNH, TGT, VUG, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, HON, SBUX, BLK, MET, SCHW, GOOGL, MSFT, V, LRCX, UPS, JPM, DHI, WMT, NEE, ADBE, IJR, CE, JCI, PPG, APD, DAL, HD, TFC, WY, DHR, PH, VFC, CTSH, KRE, PYPL, CVX, SYK, ORCL, LMT, FMNB, COP, TT, PGR, ANTM, DRI, BAC, D, CRON, ADP, AMAT, VB,

SPY, AAPL, HON, SBUX, BLK, MET, SCHW, GOOGL, MSFT, V, LRCX, UPS, JPM, DHI, WMT, NEE, ADBE, IJR, CE, JCI, PPG, APD, DAL, HD, TFC, WY, DHR, PH, VFC, CTSH, KRE, PYPL, CVX, SYK, ORCL, LMT, FMNB, COP, TT, PGR, ANTM, DRI, BAC, D, CRON, ADP, AMAT, VB, Sold Out: ULTA, TEL, ITB, HPE, TMST,

For the details of FARMERS TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 55,933 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,282 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,005 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,514 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 79,384 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 604.31%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $165.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 33,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 57.41%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $422.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 154,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Consumers Bancorp Inc by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in TimkenSteel Corp. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $4.55.