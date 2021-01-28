>
Articles 

Cordant, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

January 28, 2021 | About: ICF +0.61% IJS -2.17% BND -0.08% IJT -1.88% VTV +1.29% E +1.61% HMC +0.48% NVS -0.06% SNY +0.51% TSM +3.36%

Investment company Cordant, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, WPP PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordant, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cordant, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cordant, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordant%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cordant, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 322,686 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 308,504 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 65,974 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 112,916 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 127,485 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.51%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Cordant, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Sold Out: Eni SpA (E)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Eni SpA. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.23.

Sold Out: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.26 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.3.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Cordant, Inc. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25.



