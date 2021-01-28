FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Splunk Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Splunk Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. As of 2020Q4, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owns 304 stocks with a total value of $961 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 340,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,625 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 580,700 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1844.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.77. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 174,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $226.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 157.38%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in International Paper Co by 109.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.36 and $29.54, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $24.13.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $60.9 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.