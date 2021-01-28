Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Unilever PLC, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Unilever NV

Investment company Abundance Wealth Counselors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Unilever PLC, Enbridge Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Unilever NV, AMETEK Inc, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abundance Wealth Counselors. As of 2020Q4, Abundance Wealth Counselors owns 80 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 272,425 shares, 26.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 873,283 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 682,842 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 149,236 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 715,046 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1863.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 365,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 147.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 61.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 49.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.43. The stock is now traded at around $173.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $318.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $113.03.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.