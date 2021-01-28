First Quadrant L P Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Investment company First Quadrant L P (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Autodesk Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, NewMarket Corp, Juniper Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Quadrant L P. As of 2020Q4, First Quadrant L P owns 574 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 1,726,409 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4779.20% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 699,959 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 310,334 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,296,246 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 304,967 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 55,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 54,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $58.71, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $58.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Netgear Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $41.87, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 4779.20%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.74%. The holding were 1,726,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 10747.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 41,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 531.32%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $284.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 9662.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $189.2 and $217.93, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $196.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $28.93.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $112.34 and $136.89, with an estimated average price of $124.49.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.