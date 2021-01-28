CenterStar Asset Management, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Starbucks Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, 3M Co

Investment company CenterStar Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Starbucks Corp, Lemonade Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, 3M Co, General Dynamics Corp, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CenterStar Asset Management, LLC owns 763 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBUX, LMND, MSFT, SMH, XLNX, REGN, SPGI, BIDU, FB, NUE, TSLA, VRM, ARKK, XRT, PLD, MS, RTX, PSTH, DHI, MMP, NSC, NVS, ANTM, LYB, RH, CDW, MO, AVB, BNS, BMY, FIS, DEO, TT, INTU, LH, NKE, TOT, UL, YUM, TDG, FLT, SPLK, PDD, DKNG, FROG, ITB, AON, ADM, AJG, BA, CVS, COF, CAH, CNC, CHE, CI, CTAS, DTE, FICO, MLM, MKC, NXST, OHI, PH, SNY, SHW, TROW, TSN, VRSK, NOW, AMBA, SAIC, ACB, STOR, QSR, TRU, KHC, APPN, JMIA, CHWY, WORK, XHB, AES, ATVI, ALB, ANSS, ABR, ADSK, BMO, BIOL, BXP, CF, CDNS, CVGW, CPT, CME, STZ, CPRT, TCOM, CMI, EMN, ECL, EW, LLY, ETR, ELS, ESS, FNF, GME, LHX, KLAC, LTC, LEN, PTE, MCK, MPW, MAA, MSI, NDAQ, NWL, NEM, RY, SNA, STE, SUI, SPWR, TXT, URI, UNM, VOD, VMC, WW, WY, WNS, LDOS, BGS, SHIP, DGLY, VNRX, AGNC, AVGO, NXPI, FRC, KMI, APO, SUN, CONE, PFSI, GLPI, GLYC, MGNI, WATT, BHTG, PAYC, BABA, GDDY, RACE, RDFN, SONO, SWI, ZM, FSLY, NOVA, DDOG, RXT, MDY, UVXY, XLB, XLV,

MA, XLI, TAN, ACN, ADBE, NVDA, XLF, CRM, PRU, MDT, ITW, XLY, DLR, EPD, WMB, FDX, INTC, FISV, HD, QCOM, APD, BSX, CAT, IYR, ED, WBA, UHS, UNP, TJX, PG, EMR, PNC, LOW, JCI, JNJ, HPQ, HDB, NFLX, MRK, MCD, LMT, XLU, Reduced Positions: SPY, BRK.B, MMM, GD, IWM, DIS, CVX, KO, T, BUD, GILD, AMZN, JPM, UNH, IBM, BAC, AAPL, SNOW, WMT, BKNG, SOXX, NOC, EXC, SWKS, ALL, PEP, ABBV, PYPL, QQQ, KRE, EEM, COST, ZTS, DOW, XLE, ABT, SYY, AMGN, UPS, HON, ROKU, AFL, CERN, CMCSA, CCI, IBB, XOM, NEE, COLD, MCHP, GOOG, ORCL, PPL, PFE, CMG, NTR, VZ, TMO,

SPY, BRK.B, MMM, GD, IWM, DIS, CVX, KO, T, BUD, GILD, AMZN, JPM, UNH, IBM, BAC, AAPL, SNOW, WMT, BKNG, SOXX, NOC, EXC, SWKS, ALL, PEP, ABBV, PYPL, QQQ, KRE, EEM, COST, ZTS, DOW, XLE, ABT, SYY, AMGN, UPS, HON, ROKU, AFL, CERN, CMCSA, CCI, IBB, XOM, NEE, COLD, MCHP, GOOG, ORCL, PPL, PFE, CMG, NTR, VZ, TMO, Sold Out: XLK, C, VNQ, EFA, V, IP, MET, SPOT, CSCO, DIA, DE, BP, IR, TRV, SIVB, VGK, GOOGL, TWLO, HUBS, SSTK, BX, ROST, AXP, AMT, DRI, AMAT, ETN, BHP, BK, DD, PM, STWD, CLX, RNG, CBRE, SHOP, ILMN, FVRR, AVY, FEZ, FXI, ASML, TGT, PPG, O, TSM, MDLZ, JNPR, KSU, HOG, KC, GIS, HIG, SCPL, AMP, LYFT, ESTC, MHK, MDB, MBIO, IMH, UNFI, KNDI, VFC, WM, WFC, ZBRA, AER, USB, VMW, THO, BG, WKHS, KKR, GM, FE, FCX, PCTY, LIN,

For the details of CenterStar Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerstar+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 512,400 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 215,100 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,500 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 133,600 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 145,100 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $230.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68. The stock is now traded at around $133.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $506.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 349.25%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $324.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 314.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $86.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 1339.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 528.60%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $249.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1297.56%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 348.60%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $465.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.

CenterStar Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54.