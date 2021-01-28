Black Diamond Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Comcast Corp

Investment company Black Diamond Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells The Home Depot Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Comcast Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Black Diamond Financial, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, DIS, GOOGL, VDE, DHR, SCHB, VCIT,

BSV, DIS, GOOGL, VDE, DHR, SCHB, VCIT, Added Positions: VCSH, MGV, SCHO, VTEB, MGK, VTI, VOO, SCHA, BRK.B, VGT, SCHM, IVV, VEA, IEMG, SCHV, SCHC, USMV, IAU, RSP, QQQ, GOOG, FB,

VCSH, MGV, SCHO, VTEB, MGK, VTI, VOO, SCHA, BRK.B, VGT, SCHM, IVV, VEA, IEMG, SCHV, SCHC, USMV, IAU, RSP, QQQ, GOOG, FB, Reduced Positions: MGC, VEU, VOE, VO, JPM, AMZN, IJR, VTV, VNQ, VZ, PEP, INTC, LIND, SCHH, TIP, MSFT, VOT, AAPL, HYG, SHM, VSS, MA, NKE,

MGC, VEU, VOE, VO, JPM, AMZN, IJR, VTV, VNQ, VZ, PEP, INTC, LIND, SCHH, TIP, MSFT, VOT, AAPL, HYG, SHM, VSS, MA, NKE, Sold Out: HD, JNJ, CMCSA, PG, PTON,

For the details of Black Diamond Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+diamond+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 363,206 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.55% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,230 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 238,359 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 112,628 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 160,057 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 28,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1853.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 363,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 53,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 38,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.54%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 74.57%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47.