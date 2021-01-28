>
Ennismore Fund Management Ltd Buys GoDaddy Inc, Everbridge Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Under Armour Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

January 28, 2021 | About: GDDY +1.04% EVBG -0.48% ETSY +4.67% AEO +2.22% TGT +2.97% GB -3.27% UA +2.71% EA -2.2% BRK.B +1.58% GRUB +3.32% DMYT +0% PI +0.14%

Investment company Ennismore Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, Everbridge Inc, Etsy Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Target Corp, sells Under Armour Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, GrubHub Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd
  1. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 90,492 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 79,775 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99%
  3. Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 33,133 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 68,535 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.14%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,213 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.01%
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.2%. The holding were 90,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $128.18. The stock is now traded at around $133.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.95%. The holding were 33,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 15,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.68%. The holding were 135,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 45,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $13.48.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.84.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc (DMYT)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $14.97.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd. Also check out:

