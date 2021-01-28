>
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories

January 28, 2021 | About: V +1.67% DB +1.94% PYPL +3.41% CMCSA +6.57% BABA +0.2% KO +1.28% FB -2.62% D -0.56% BRK.B +1.58% TMO +2.9% AMZN +0.16% ABT +5.34% NV +0%

Investment company Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft . As of 2020Q4, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft owns 24 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commerzbank+aktiengesellschaft+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,934,623 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,914 shares, 22.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 229,618 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.50%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 212,101 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 95,598 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.17%. The holding were 1,934,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 95,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 144,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 22,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Visa Inc by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 229,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 245.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 765,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT . Also check out:

