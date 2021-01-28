Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Facebook Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft . As of 2020Q4, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft owns 24 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,934,623 shares, 30.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,914 shares, 22.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Visa Inc (V) - 229,618 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.50% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 212,101 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 95,598 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.17%. The holding were 1,934,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 95,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 144,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 22,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Visa Inc by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 229,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 245.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 765,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.