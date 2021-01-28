Inverness Counsel Inc Buys NetEase Inc, Progressive Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Inverness Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NetEase Inc, Progressive Corp, Starbucks Corp, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, sells Danaher Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, AT&T Inc, McDonald's Corp, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inverness Counsel Inc . As of 2020Q4, Inverness Counsel Inc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 603,965 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Dover Corp (DOV) - 1,343,309 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 695,555 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,083 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 193,639 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 118,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 55,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 222,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.56. The stock is now traded at around $219.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $125.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc initiated holding in CSL Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.34 and $117.74, with an estimated average price of $109.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 487.26%. The purchase prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.79. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 216,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 682,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 196.77%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 180,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $226.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 224,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 1927.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 170,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $496.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 55,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2.

Inverness Counsel Inc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66.