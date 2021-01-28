>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Reik & Co., Llc Buys Netflix Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Tiffany, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Tejon Ranch Co

January 28, 2021 | About: NFLX +2.93% ABBV +1.38% DIS +5.43%

New York, NY, based Investment company Reik & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Tiffany, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Tejon Ranch Co, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reik & Co., Llc. As of 2020Q4, Reik & Co., Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REIK & CO., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reik+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REIK & CO., LLC
  1. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 1,607,634 shares, 37.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 496,250 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  3. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 728,910 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  4. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 192,438 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.16%
  5. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 59,536 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 527.53%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of REIK & CO., LLC. Also check out:

1. REIK & CO., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REIK & CO., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REIK & CO., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REIK & CO., LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)