Reik & Co., Llc Buys Netflix Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Tiffany, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Tejon Ranch Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Reik & Co., Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Tiffany, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Tejon Ranch Co, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reik & Co., Llc. As of 2020Q4, Reik & Co., Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ABBV, DIS,

ABBV, DIS, Added Positions: NFLX, CTAS, MSFT, AAPL, SBUX,

NFLX, CTAS, MSFT, AAPL, SBUX, Reduced Positions: TIF, MKC, RDS.B, TR, TRC, F, BWEL, GLW,

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 1,607,634 shares, 37.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 496,250 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 728,910 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 192,438 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.16% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 59,536 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,413 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 527.53%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.