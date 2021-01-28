Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Beacon Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, BTC iShares Silver Trust, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 690,479 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 518,131 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 1,501,933 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 1,029,228 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 1,108,030 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,063,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 2,350,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,705,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 996,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $81.48 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $88.59.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.