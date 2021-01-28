>
Articles 

Keating Investment Counselors Inc Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, AbbVie Inc, Sells Schlumberger, Equity Commonwealth, Outfront Media Inc

January 28, 2021 | About: SU +0.29% TAP -5.47% ABBV +1.38% OUT +8.16% T -1.17% AXP +4.28%

Delray Beach, FL, based Investment company Keating Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, AbbVie Inc, sells Schlumberger, Equity Commonwealth, Outfront Media Inc, AT&T Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keating+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
  1. BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 172,125 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 654,325 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,586 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 150,450 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  5. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 260,837 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 260,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 72,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.27.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC.

