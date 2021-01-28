Keating Investment Counselors Inc Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, AbbVie Inc, Sells Schlumberger, Equity Commonwealth, Outfront Media Inc

Delray Beach, FL, based Investment company Keating Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, AbbVie Inc, sells Schlumberger, Equity Commonwealth, Outfront Media Inc, AT&T Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SU, TAP, ABBV,
- Added Positions: PM, NEM,
- Reduced Positions: SLB, EQC, EQNR, STIP, UPS, KO, TMO, XOM, HD, CALM, HON, PEP, LMT, MMM, CVS, TFC, WY, GIS, COP, CVX, EMR, AAPL, WMT,
- Sold Out: OUT, T, AXP,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with SU. Click here to check it out.
- SU 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of SU
- Peter Lynch Chart of SU
For the details of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keating+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
- BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 172,125 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 654,325 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,586 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 150,450 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 260,837 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 260,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 72,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.27.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC. Also check out:
1. KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC keeps buying