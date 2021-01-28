AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Se

Cornelius, NC, based Investment company AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, IDXX, AMD, BLL, EMR, TGT, EMQQ, EMN, VIG, BABA, MDT, ITW, CVX, VCSH, MRK, TSLA, AEP, NEM, IGV, EMB, ADP, KO, EEM, MCD, HRL, NLOK, ED, WM, AFL, MO, EXAS, HON, MMM, IWR, LEG, MDY, SCHM, NCLH, SO, JPM, INTC, XOM, LLY, ADBE, UMC,

SPLG, XLC, SPMD, SPAB, BNDX, MPWR, VRSK, CGNX, T, V, PAYC, SPTL, SCHO, VOO, ZTS, VEA, LULU, VGT, SPSM, PG, JNJ, BSV, VTV, BOND, BLV, USMV, AGG, ABBV, PSK, AMZN, MSFT, FVD, BIV, VWO, LDUR, IYF, VMBS, PFE, DUK, SCHP, VUG, AAPL, CLX, SCHG, VEEV, VCIT, PEP, BA, IVV, VB, XLG, NVDA, IWP, WMT, PFF, GOOGL, TT, LOW, EPAM, XLE, DIS, VZ, ANGL, FIXD, FB, DIA, BND, USIG, BRK.B, UNP, BSCL, BSCM, SCHD, SPY, HD, FTSL, SPHY, IBB, LQD, XMMO, CL, NFLX, RTX, ARKW, Reduced Positions: SPYV, SPYG, XLY, IAU, SPDW, RYT, MA, XLK, SPTS, SMH, SPEM, SHYG, QQQ, INKM, XBI, CAT, SPLV, ROL, IJH, IJR, SCHB, HYLB, AMGN, COP, DLR, VO, SRLN, PGX, FSK, BSJL, SON, PAYX, LMT, TXN, GE, F, ETN, CUBE, WSO, XLF,

For the details of AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphastar+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,519,798 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 520.63% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,625,962 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 526,790 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.15% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 762,447 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 304,098 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.70%

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 152,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449. The stock is now traded at around $482.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $88.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 37,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.23%. The holding were 1,519,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 459.70%. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 304,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 344,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 41.05%. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.43. The stock is now traded at around $367.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cognex Corp by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.41 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $72.94. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $186.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

AlphaStar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.