Norris Perne & French Llp Buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells Avantor Inc, Wells Fargo, NeoGenomics Inc

Investment company Norris Perne & French Llp (Current Portfolio) buys SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, sells Avantor Inc, Wells Fargo, NeoGenomics Inc, Catalent Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norris Perne & French Llp. As of 2020Q4, Norris Perne & French Llp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SSNC, TJX, ULTA, TIP, VCSH, BA, TFC, BKH, WMT, FB, IWR, IWS, PFF, VCIT,

SSNC, TJX, ULTA, TIP, VCSH, BA, TFC, BKH, WMT, FB, IWR, IWS, PFF, VCIT, Added Positions: FLIR, ZBRA, JNJ, QLYS, NVS, CSCO, TRMB, SO, VWO, MRK, IJR, IJH, JPM, KNX, AKAM, UNP, ATVI, BMY, DLTR, ECL, DIS, ABT, ADBE, ANET, HD, FAST, LHX, MCO, CDW, IJK, ISRG, GOOG, EEM, KO, CGNX, MSA, MO, IWD, ACWI, VEU, AMZN, PYPL, GNTX, MS, PM, OPK, NEE, USB, PEP, NVO, NFLX,

FLIR, ZBRA, JNJ, QLYS, NVS, CSCO, TRMB, SO, VWO, MRK, IJR, IJH, JPM, KNX, AKAM, UNP, ATVI, BMY, DLTR, ECL, DIS, ABT, ADBE, ANET, HD, FAST, LHX, MCO, CDW, IJK, ISRG, GOOG, EEM, KO, CGNX, MSA, MO, IWD, ACWI, VEU, AMZN, PYPL, GNTX, MS, PM, OPK, NEE, USB, PEP, NVO, NFLX, Reduced Positions: AVTR, BLL, NEO, V, CTLT, TYL, DHR, LIN, IVV, AAPL, IWF, GLD, PG, PNC, TWLO, ITOT, IXUS, BAC, QQQ, SPY, SYK, ABBV, WM, RTX, SUI, MMM, ORCL, NOC, XOM, ED, CHD, CVX, CNI, ADP, AON,

AVTR, BLL, NEO, V, CTLT, TYL, DHR, LIN, IVV, AAPL, IWF, GLD, PG, PNC, TWLO, ITOT, IXUS, BAC, QQQ, SPY, SYK, ABBV, WM, RTX, SUI, MMM, ORCL, NOC, XOM, ED, CHD, CVX, CNI, ADP, AON, Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, MBWM, D, SHOP,

For the details of NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norris+perne+%26+french+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,576 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,697 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,290 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 125,188 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 107,587 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 111,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 97,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 286,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $393.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 99,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 154,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 172,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 116,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Mercantile Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.04.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87.