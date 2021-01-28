Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Consumer

Investment company Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Global Tech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanctuary+wealth+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 108,657 shares, 25.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.31% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 19,983 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.45% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 40,061 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.37% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 96,184 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.72% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 16,230 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.23%

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 9,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $115.55 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 23,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97. The stock is now traded at around $134.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 23,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $249.74 and $300.09, with an estimated average price of $276.88. The stock is now traded at around $307.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 10,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 130.37%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 40,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 42,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $16.37.