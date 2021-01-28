Concept Capital Markets, LLC Buys GAN, Nephros Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Sells Limelight Networks Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Concept Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GAN, Nephros Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Franchise Group Inc, sells Limelight Networks Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Iteris Inc, Eventbrite Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concept Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Concept Capital Markets, LLC owns 169 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,562,526 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 3,310,877 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% GAN Ltd (GAN) - 628,800 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.24% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 650,300 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.65% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 778,300 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.59%

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.21 and $4.72, with an estimated average price of $3.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 441,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.52 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in GAN Ltd by 97.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 628,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Nephros Inc by 86.10%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 575,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 650,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 258,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 507,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 252.08%. The purchase prices were between $2.13 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $2.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 676,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in comScore Inc. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.22.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.14 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.85.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Concept Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16.