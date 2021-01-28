Performa Ltd (US), LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Exelixis Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Performa Ltd (US), LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Exelixis Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Medallia Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Performa Ltd (US), LLC. As of 2020Q4, Performa Ltd (US), LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 321,054 shares, 76.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 524,190 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2223.02% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 12,699 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 18,252 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 1,304 shares, 0.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.22%

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $32.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.48 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2223.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.68%. The holding were 524,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Performa Ltd (US), LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59.