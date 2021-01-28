Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC Buys Aon PLC, Merck Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Heineken NV, Unilever PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Merck Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Discovery Inc, Heineken NV, Unilever PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Diageo PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GNRC, AKAM, VIAC, NUE, SIVB, UTL, TDG, TEL, SHOP, SNOW, ITOT, MDY, VB, VO, ENLC, CVSI,

GNRC, AKAM, VIAC, NUE, SIVB, UTL, TDG, TEL, SHOP, SNOW, ITOT, MDY, VB, VO, ENLC, CVSI, Added Positions: AON, MRK, PYPL, AMZN, JPM, SPOT, ROP, BRK.B, RHHBY, MNST, BDX, GOOG, MKL, TJX, NSRGY, CHTR, COST, FAST, SBUX, GS, ECL, TT, WM, XYL, CNI, EQIX, SPGI, BF.B, LRLCY, SBGSY, NVZMY, TRMB, ADSK, GOOGL, DHR, CRM, NEE, SO, NFLX, NYT, HASI, MCO, AXP, GLD, TMO, VEOEY, MSCI, SYK, SYY, USB, DIS, SHW, LOW, AWK, BX, GIS, ABT, ADBE, AMT, ADP, BAX, BLK, KMX, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, EPD, EL, PFE, HSY, HD, HON, IBM, INTC, ISRG, MMM, MCD, MS, NVDA, NEM, NTRS,

AON, MRK, PYPL, AMZN, JPM, SPOT, ROP, BRK.B, RHHBY, MNST, BDX, GOOG, MKL, TJX, NSRGY, CHTR, COST, FAST, SBUX, GS, ECL, TT, WM, XYL, CNI, EQIX, SPGI, BF.B, LRLCY, SBGSY, NVZMY, TRMB, ADSK, GOOGL, DHR, CRM, NEE, SO, NFLX, NYT, HASI, MCO, AXP, GLD, TMO, VEOEY, MSCI, SYK, SYY, USB, DIS, SHW, LOW, AWK, BX, GIS, ABT, ADBE, AMT, ADP, BAX, BLK, KMX, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, EPD, EL, PFE, HSY, HD, HON, IBM, INTC, ISRG, MMM, MCD, MS, NVDA, NEM, NTRS, Reduced Positions: DISCK, HEINY, UL, BABA, DEO, DE, MTD, VZ, VAR, TSLA, WFC, DFS, PGR, NSC, XOM, FB, ACN, CVX, FIS, CNC, AVY, SPY, VRTX, AJG, ZBH, AMAT, HKHHF, PM, AME, MO, APD, CDW, VNNVF, TWTR, T, FTV, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, CCK, NVS, D, DOV, GE, GILD, ILMN, SJM, MKC, BMY, BA, TFC, PAYX, LIN, BAC, PCYO, STT, TSCO, BP, RTX,

DISCK, HEINY, UL, BABA, DEO, DE, MTD, VZ, VAR, TSLA, WFC, DFS, PGR, NSC, XOM, FB, ACN, CVX, FIS, CNC, AVY, SPY, VRTX, AJG, ZBH, AMAT, HKHHF, PM, AME, MO, APD, CDW, VNNVF, TWTR, T, FTV, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, CCK, NVS, D, DOV, GE, GILD, ILMN, SJM, MKC, BMY, BA, TFC, PAYX, LIN, BAC, PCYO, STT, TSCO, BP, RTX, Sold Out: UN, WTM, CERN, HLBZF, CODGF, TTFNF, LLDTF, WLTW, LHX, DUK, DISCA, CHL, AFL, SVNLF, KAEPF, CLNY, AAIGF, VNT,

For the details of Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglass+winthrop+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 957,165 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,518,506 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 687,457 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 87,151 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 424,007 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $326.5. The stock is now traded at around $451.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $286.05. The stock is now traded at around $273.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $434.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 3676.56%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $206.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 215,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 993,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 324,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 233.71%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $112.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $790.26 and $1008.33, with an estimated average price of $944.77.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $0.33 and $0.54, with an estimated average price of $0.44.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $28.78 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2.