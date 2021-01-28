>
Articles 

Penbrook Management LLC Buys Novo Nordisk A/S, 3D Systems Corp, Photronics Inc, Sells Cerence Inc, MobileIron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

January 28, 2021 | About: NVO +0.9% PLAB +1.88% NNY +0.8% OCX +18.92% TWOU +1.84% NYV +0% DDD -10.04% DIS +5.43% JW.A -1.08% AFL +2.15% AMGN -1.32% CL +1.44%

New York, NY, based Investment company Penbrook Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Novo Nordisk A/S, 3D Systems Corp, Photronics Inc, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc, OncoCyte Corp, sells Cerence Inc, MobileIron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Interpace Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penbrook Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Penbrook Management LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penbrook Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penbrook+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penbrook Management LLC
  1. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 191,850 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,476 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,650 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  4. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 15,500 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) - 375,960 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 124,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $247.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Core Laboratories NV. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 51.24%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 191,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 150.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 141,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc (NNY)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc by 69.39%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 186,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in OncoCyte Corp by 84.71%. The purchase prices were between $1.38 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 423,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $75.6.

Sold Out: MobileIron Inc (MOBL)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.08.

Sold Out: Interpace Biosciences Inc (PF42)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Interpace Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.64, with an estimated average price of $2.74.



