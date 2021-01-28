Penbrook Management LLC Buys Novo Nordisk A/S, 3D Systems Corp, Photronics Inc, Sells Cerence Inc, MobileIron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Penbrook Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Novo Nordisk A/S, 3D Systems Corp, Photronics Inc, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc, OncoCyte Corp, sells Cerence Inc, MobileIron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Interpace Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penbrook Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Penbrook Management LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DDD, DIS, JW.A, AFL, AMGN, CLB, JPM, CEF, COP, JNJ, MRK, CVX, DE, INTC, UNP, CAT, PEP, PG, NIM, ITCI, CSX, EPD, IBM, NSC, SBUX, TGT, TER, PSX, HTA, T, PTVCB, LMT, CNI, KO, O, STT, WBS, MQY, GLW, GIS, MTCH, NYCB, NEM, JPS, AGNC, MPLX, ALC, BXMT, DUK, XOM, NKTR, SO, SKT, VTR, NXR, NXP, HTGC, ANGI, PJT, AEM, NLY, TFC, D, ECPG, KMB, ORI, REGN, ET, NXQ, GLPI, IAC, BMY, COHU, OHI, PFE, FAX, TSLA, KMI, SII, BABA, AXP, C, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, GS, GIFI, HD, ITW, IMO, MTB, SLB, WPM, RTX, WFC, OPRX, ETG, KYN, MA, KMF, WES, PCI, CDK, SHLX, FCPT, PINS, SLV, ENLC, FE, MRVL, MDT, TAP, NKE, TSN, RDS.B, JQC, GCI, CNDT,
- Added Positions: NVO, PLAB, NNY, OCX, TWOU, AMZN, NYV, ABBV, INVE, PIM, GOOGL, MSFT, VKQ, BAF, NUV, GOOG, BX, RDS.A, MIN, FB, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, DBI, CYBE, AAPL, KOPN, BRK.B, GEO, SA, HMSY, SBGI, FNF, AHC, VET, NVGS, PVG, BMCH, LMRK, EAF, DAIO,
- Sold Out: CRNC, MOBL, STNG, PF42,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NVO. Click here to check it out.
- NVO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NVO
- Peter Lynch Chart of NVO
For the details of Penbrook Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penbrook+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Penbrook Management LLC
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 191,850 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,476 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,650 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 15,500 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
- Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) - 375,960 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 124,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $247.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Core Laboratories NV. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $20.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 51.24%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 191,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 150.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 141,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc (NNY)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc by 69.39%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 186,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in OncoCyte Corp by 84.71%. The purchase prices were between $1.38 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 423,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)
Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 by 88.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $75.6.Sold Out: MobileIron Inc (MOBL)
Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $7.03.Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.08.Sold Out: Interpace Biosciences Inc (PF42)
Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Interpace Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.64, with an estimated average price of $2.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Penbrook Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Penbrook Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penbrook Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penbrook Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penbrook Management LLC keeps buying