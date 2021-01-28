Calamos Wealth Management Llc Buys Enphase Energy Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Sells Workday Inc, Masco Corp, Chevron Corp

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Enphase Energy Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Hess Corp, Chubb, sells Workday Inc, Masco Corp, Chevron Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Calamos Wealth Management Llc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 314,913 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 602,019 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,434 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 220,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,130 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 256,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $147.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 41,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 106,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $124.84. The stock is now traded at around $121.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 40,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.24 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 109,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3717.93%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 222,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Hess Corp by 2198.51%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 128,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1934.22%. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 71,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 588.79%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 128,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 401.33%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $226.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 32,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1520.41%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $42.27.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.71.