Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys Target Corp, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, McDonald's Corp, Sells Welltower Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Loveless Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, McDonald's Corp, Stryker Corp, The Travelers Inc, sells Welltower Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loveless Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Loveless Wealth Management LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, SYK, TRV, PSX, NWE, RTX,

TGT, SYK, TRV, PSX, NWE, RTX, Added Positions: XHB, MCD, BIV, XLY, SCHX, XLK, VZ, XLB, XLU, MMM, XLP, CCI, ITM, XLI, XLC, BKH, XLV, XLRE, XLF, GRMN, VNLA, SCHD, XLE, BUI, PEP, PCAR, MA,

XHB, MCD, BIV, XLY, SCHX, XLK, VZ, XLB, XLU, MMM, XLP, CCI, ITM, XLI, XLC, BKH, XLV, XLRE, XLF, GRMN, VNLA, SCHD, XLE, BUI, PEP, PCAR, MA, Reduced Positions: XOM, MSFT, T, INTC, SQ, CAT, QCOM, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, DE, TSLA, ZTS, O, HD, FIBK, COST, CSCO, ROKU, ROK, JHG, MDU, LOW, KRE, LMT, BAC, BRKS, GBCI, SCHW, CVX, COP, USB, PBE, IEMG, BMY, LDP, WSR, GLW, LULU, TEL, UPS, IP, CS, EQR, GE, NTR, NFLX, HCSG, ITT, IART, MDLZ, TXN, TEX, WRK, HSY,

XOM, MSFT, T, INTC, SQ, CAT, QCOM, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, DE, TSLA, ZTS, O, HD, FIBK, COST, CSCO, ROKU, ROK, JHG, MDU, LOW, KRE, LMT, BAC, BRKS, GBCI, SCHW, CVX, COP, USB, PBE, IEMG, BMY, LDP, WSR, GLW, LULU, TEL, UPS, IP, CS, EQR, GE, NTR, NFLX, HCSG, ITT, IART, MDLZ, TXN, TEX, WRK, HSY, Sold Out: WELL, SFM, JQC,

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 130,177 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Realty Income Corp (O) - 67,034 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Deere & Co (DE) - 13,955 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,585 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 18,560 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $230.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NorthWestern Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.03 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $55.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 48.72%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $6.12.