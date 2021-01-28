Calamos Advisors Llc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Lockheed Martin Corp, Lowe's Inc

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo, American Electric Power Co Inc, Celanese Corp, PG&E Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Lockheed Martin Corp, Lowe's Inc, AT&T Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Calamos Advisors Llc owns 549 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,540,206 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,435,092 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 137,001 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Facebook Inc (FB) - 908,161 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 335,000 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 525,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $124.84. The stock is now traded at around $121.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 153,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.62 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 458,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13. The stock is now traded at around $207.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,661,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 153.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 984,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 2366.25%. The purchase prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 758,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 255.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,116,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 66.11%. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 292,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $37.71 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $41.15.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $218.51.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.27.