Calamos Advisors Llc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Lockheed Martin Corp, Lowe's Inc

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Wells Fargo, American Electric Power Co Inc, Celanese Corp, PG&E Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Lockheed Martin Corp, Lowe's Inc, AT&T Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Calamos Advisors Llc owns 549 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NEEPQ, CE, AEPPZ, PCGU, MGNI, KSU, GRWG, CMI, MEG, RIO, FOUR, ALGT, CZR, PRTS, TRU, AEIS, DEN, EV, RP, RAMP, NGVT, HEES, AER, ARWR, ABG, ATEC, MLCO, APAM, SMG, LIVN, SIBN, SGRY, TPTX, STIM, U, VIA, FOCS, OSH, ASAN, PBR, SPOT, LSF, RARE, WLL, CUTR, KIRK, CPA, FIVE, INFY, MUB, IBN, J, HEI, GMAB, LPSN, CMCO, BIDU, LASR, AXGN, NIO, GOL, DMTK, AMOT, HDV, IVW, TME, JMIA, CWB, APYX, PIM,
- Added Positions: WFC, FCX, JBHT, DHRPA.PFD, MS, UBS, EW, RTX, XLNX, LPLA, CRM, TSLA, AXP, CFXA, UNH, GM, RDFN, IPHI, KO, PPG, RSG, ALC, CCL, TMO, VAR, VCEL, GOOGL, MGM, ZLAB, ITUB, ACMR, WMB, MBUU, WFCPL.PFD, MELI, KNSL, TFC, PRPL, SWT, SHYF, FOLD, BRP, DIOD, CELH, CX, EXPI, CVX, BSX, C, RGEN, IWB, CHGG, SCHW, AMD, SREPB.PFD, SNE, CAT, CDLX, ESTC, OPRX, NTRA, MYOV, JD, WTRU, ALXN, HALO, MDB, AL, GNSS, GDS, RNG, APTV, YETI, BHVN, VRNS, AEPPL, CDNA, SCHA, SCHM, RUSHA, PWR, DTP, PEGA, MPWR, ETSY, MASI, HZNP,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MSFT, AAPL, LMT, AMZN, LOW, T, GPN, JPM, AMGN, BACPL.PFD, MCD, CHTR, SREPA.PFD, WDAY, DFS, POOL, EQIX, NVO, HD, LRCX, LULU, PG, LUV, TSM, BABA, STZ, FB, GNRC, HES, LIN, MGP, NOC, WORK, TWLO, AXNX, EWU, LYFT, MPC, ACN, GOOG, BA, COST, HON, INSP, HYG, LHX, LVS, LGIH, NVDA, PAYC, RCL, V, WM, ZTS, BRK.B, BAC, DTE, GLOB, JNJ, LLY, MA, PYPL, PM, SNOW, TDOC, BLD, WMT, ZYXI, MMM, ABT, ABBV, ATVI, ADUS, ADBE, WMS, A, APD, AMT, AMAT, BAX, BMY, AVGO, COF, CCS, CSCO, CMCSA, CSX, DHR, DAL, DIS, DKNG, DUK, XOM, FIS, GS, HUM, INTC, INTU, ISRG, PFF, LHCG, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MDT, MRK, MU, MRTX, MDLZ, NLS, NFLX, NEE, NEEPO, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PFE, QCOM, ROKU, SPGI, SPT, SBUX, SYY, TGT, TXN, TJX, TREX, UNP, UPS, VZ, VRTX, WYNN, ZS, SLP, AES, AFL, ARE, ALLE, ALL, MO, AMED, AEP, AIG, AMP, APH, ADM, ASML, AIZ, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVY, AZEK, BLL, BAND, BK, BDX, BIIB, BLFS, BLK, BKNG, SAM, CARR, CSTL, CBOE, CNC, CHWY, CMG, CB, CHD, CI, CTXS, CME, CMS, CTSH, CL, COP, ED, CTVA, CVS, DRI, DECK, DE, DLR, DG, D, DOW, DD, ETN, EBAY, EIX, EMR, ETR, EOG, EXC, EXPE, FRT, FDX, FRC, FE, FISV, FLIR, F, FBHS, FOXA, AJG, IT, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, HCA, JKHY, HPQ, ICLK, ITW, ILMN, INSM, PODD, ICE, IBM, AGG, ITMR, JCI, K, KMB, KMI, KC, KHC, KR, LH, EL, LEG, LAD, LOVE, MTB, MCK, MET, MAA, MHK, MNST, NVRO, NEM, NI, NSC, NTRS, OXY, OKE, ONEW, ORLY, OTIS, PCAR, PAYX, PNR, PSX, PXD, PLD, PRU, PSA, PEG, PVH, DGX, O, REG, REGN, ROST, SAIA, SLB, SCHX, SHW, SHOP, SPG, SITM, SLM, SO, SWN, JNK, SWK, STWD, STT, SYK, TEL, TFX, TTD, TDW, TRV, TWTR, UDR, ULTA, UAL, USB, VFC, VLO, VCYT, VRSK, WAB, WBA, WELL, WDC, WU, WY, XEL, XYL, ZBH, ZION, GAN, NDLS, PHR,
- Sold Out: CNPPB.PFD, PLMR, MYOK, IMMU, STMP, WMGI, TNDM, PHM, ZZF, PING, TWOU, LSTR, THO, AIV, QDEL, FIT, SNDR, SVMK, SPWH, AUDC, AKAM, KNX, ACC, GOOS, EVER, DT, TSCO, VSLR, TCO, WHT2, WKHS, NBL, SMFG, SAH, SPNS, RVNC, GO, EVBG, EPAM, CRNC, IWR, HUD, XGN,
For the details of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calamos+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,540,206 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,435,092 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 137,001 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 908,161 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 335,000 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $51.61, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 525,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $124.84. The stock is now traded at around $121.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 153,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCGU)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.62 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 458,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13. The stock is now traded at around $207.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,661,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 153.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 984,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 2366.25%. The purchase prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 758,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 255.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,116,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 66.11%. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 292,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $37.71 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $41.15.Sold Out: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $83.65.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $218.51.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.27.
