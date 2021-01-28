Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Lowe's Inc, Sells Schlumberger, Facebook Inc

Investment company Culbertson A N & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Lowe's Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, American Express Co, sells Schlumberger, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Culbertson A N & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Culbertson A N & Co Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXP,

AXP, Added Positions: VXUS, IVW, AMZN, VO, PFF, LOW, VCSH, IWM, T, BSV, VB, IWR, HD, AGG, VOE, MTB, SJM, D, CMI, CLX, COF, BND, GIS, VBR, BLK, VTV, ADBE,

VXUS, IVW, AMZN, VO, PFF, LOW, VCSH, IWM, T, BSV, VB, IWR, HD, AGG, VOE, MTB, SJM, D, CMI, CLX, COF, BND, GIS, VBR, BLK, VTV, ADBE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VAR, CVX, VGSH, MSFT, VYM, ABT, WFC, MDLZ, JCI, CVS, JNJ, XOM, GOOG, EZM, DON, MCD, GS, TXN, EOG, IVV, EES, FB, V, USB, SBUX, TRV, ORCL, MCK, IBM, INTC, GOOGL, STT, VGT, C, VCIT, K, DLN, DELL, ERIE, MS, MA, DWM, GE, EFA, KO,

AAPL, VAR, CVX, VGSH, MSFT, VYM, ABT, WFC, MDLZ, JCI, CVS, JNJ, XOM, GOOG, EZM, DON, MCD, GS, TXN, EOG, IVV, EES, FB, V, USB, SBUX, TRV, ORCL, MCK, IBM, INTC, GOOGL, STT, VGT, C, VCIT, K, DLN, DELL, ERIE, MS, MA, DWM, GE, EFA, KO, Sold Out: SLB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,057 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,694 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,591 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,075 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 176,579 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 99.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.