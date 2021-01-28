Real Estate Management Services Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Brandywine Realty Trust

Naples, FL, based Investment company Real Estate Management Services Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Colony Capital Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Brandywine Realty Trust, MGM Resorts International, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Real Estate Management Services Llc. As of 2020Q4, Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: 50AA, ALEX, REG, CLNY,
- Added Positions: SRC, XLRE, ALX, CTT,
- Reduced Positions: WRI, BDN, MGM, PEB, HHC, CCS, HT, VNQ, STAG, KW, AMH, WPTIF, CUZ, PEAK, FOR, CLI, MAA, HTA, IRT, STAR, BRX, RLJPA.PFD,
- Sold Out: VER,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with SRC. Click here to check it out.
- SRC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of SRC
- Peter Lynch Chart of SRC
For the details of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/real+estate+management+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 310,000 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 445,300 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 257,600 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65%
- VEREIT Inc (50AA) - 202,980 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) - 522,600 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 202,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $17.18, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 113,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 197,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC. Also check out:
1. REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC keeps buying