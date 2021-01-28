Real Estate Management Services Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Brandywine Realty Trust

Naples, FL, based Investment company Real Estate Management Services Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Colony Capital Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Brandywine Realty Trust, MGM Resorts International, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Real Estate Management Services Llc. As of 2020Q4, Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 50AA, ALEX, REG, CLNY,

50AA, ALEX, REG, CLNY, Added Positions: SRC, XLRE, ALX, CTT,

SRC, XLRE, ALX, CTT, Reduced Positions: WRI, BDN, MGM, PEB, HHC, CCS, HT, VNQ, STAG, KW, AMH, WPTIF, CUZ, PEAK, FOR, CLI, MAA, HTA, IRT, STAR, BRX, RLJPA.PFD,

WRI, BDN, MGM, PEB, HHC, CCS, HT, VNQ, STAG, KW, AMH, WPTIF, CUZ, PEAK, FOR, CLI, MAA, HTA, IRT, STAR, BRX, RLJPA.PFD, Sold Out: VER,

For the details of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/real+estate+management+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 310,000 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 445,300 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67% Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 257,600 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.65% VEREIT Inc (50AA) - 202,980 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF) - 522,600 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%

Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 202,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $17.18, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 113,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 197,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.