James Investment Research Inc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc

Alpha, OH, based Investment company James Investment Research Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Deere, sells Microsoft Corp, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, Apple Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Investment Research Inc. As of 2020Q4, James Investment Research Inc owns 485 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VBR, RYT, PLD, SIVB, DHR, REGI, SEE, KRE, PETS, IXC, ANGL, MBIN, GDOT, FNDF, DFIN, LXP, HLI, PLUS, DLTR, CPRI, EWJ, USLM, INDA, GH, MTG, SPWH, CGC, SQ, RSX, SPOT, IMXI, NET, PTON, SUMO, SNOW, GDRX, AMN, EDEN, EWN, TWTR, CF, EXP, FISV, NWPX, OSK, RRC, RAD, TXRH, ZION, VIA, DKILY, XOP, STAY, CNQ, CNO, PDBC, AR, JETS, NTRA, ISTB, FIZZ, HYG, NFLX, FINX, VWDRY, SAVE, ENV, DPSGY, AMLP, EYE, TXT, X, ADYEY, GLUU, FVRR, RVLV, TTGT,
- Added Positions: IWN, SCHE, DE, MTZ, PBW, UNH, AGCO, VEU, NEE, FITB, NOW, DECK, AWK, NVDA, ECL, EQIX, EEM, PYPL, VCSH, TSM, ABT, CMCSA, URI, MSCI, MBB, TJX, LGIH, ODFL, AJG, LPLA, ZTS, AMZN, KO, JHX, VLO, SNX, ICVT, LRCX, IGIB, XLC, PXD, NSIT, CDNS, CAT, SBGSY, ENVA, CWB, AGO, FDX, HD, AWI, TNET, BCC, TXG, ARKG, EWA, ICF, APT, AP, AVY, BYD, COST, HFC, MTCH, NSRGY, CIM, WPX, XHR, TWLO, OKTA, ONEM, BSV, DRW, EFA, EFG, EPOL, EWT, SUB, VTEB, XLI, ARC, CHD, STZ, LOAN, ELTK, GPN, LEN, LGL, PRAA, RMD, ROP, NUO, LDOS, RH, GVI, IDU, IWD, NORW, SPY, VAW, VCR, VDC, VDE, VFH, VHT, VIS, VNQ, VOX, VPU,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IEI, AMGN, AAPL, IEF, TLT, BBY, SHY, KR, CVS, CCMP, CSCO, LLY, PG, VZ, WMT, NOC, PEG, CCI, PFE, GNRC, KLAC, XEL, NTES, MA, ADBE, RSG, BABA, XLK, VRSN, TLH, GOOGL, PSA, SPSB, DLR, LOGI, MDT, FB, NLY, PNC, LQD, VCLT, APD, CIEN, IWB, AES, HUM, NRG, NVMI, IGSB, COP, EOG, MCD, ITM, TIP, XLRE, CVX, NEM, TGT, SHV, AZN, JNJ, ANTM, IVV, XLV, CE, MTH, PNM, GDX, MUB, QQQ, ARW, JPM, MHO, AEL, CBRE, ETR, FCN, NHC, NUV, DG, KHC, AZD, AGZ, ALL, BLK, GS, AEP, IP, LMT, MRK, PIPR, INVA, TMUS, V, PM, EVTC, ROKU, KEYPJ.PFD, EWY, KBA, AEE, AVT, EXC, FDS, FRO, HELE, IBM, IMKTA, NKE, NUE, OFG, PATK, SYKE, VLGEA, WMK, NIM, ZEN, TME, CHWY, AGG, FLOT, IGLB, SHM, STIP, XLY, ABB, AFG, COG, CNP, CNX, EMN, FCX, FMS, GTN, ITGR, IDA, IFNNY, INFY, KLIC, NICE, IOSP, ASGN, CNXN, PENN, PHG, PHM, STX, SNE, SEOAY, THC, TSCO, UL, UNM, CMG, EVK, LEN.B, VKQ, NVG, POR, WU, BACPE.PFD, MELI, IBDRY, TCEHY, HKXCY, ALSN, VIPS, ABBV, SAIC, OMF, UA, ARGX, PETQ, TRTN, MPNGY, EWC, IBB, SDY, VWO, XHB, XLF, XLU,
- Sold Out: REGN, INTC, DIS, TOT, KMB, T, TSN, MGA, UVE, BSTC, MU, LEA, EIDO, NOMD, GV, AVGO, AMT, GL, MIK, CHIQ, MSI, TDOC, CCK, INCY, ZM, SHOP, WING, LAND, PSX, DAO, GM, GO, EC, XLE, RHHBY, AFL, LUMN, C, DLX, F, GFI, TAP, NVS, BNPQY, SNN, SON, LUV, TRV, RTX, EVRG, WDC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,944 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,520 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.45%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 479,969 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,235 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 173,903 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.24%
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 108,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $254.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $326.5. The stock is now traded at around $451.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $228.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38. The stock is now traded at around $93.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1438.97%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 138,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 782.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 218,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 3064.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $292.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 551.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 85,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 35998.45%. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 42.95%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $338.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.
