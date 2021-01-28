Dock Street Asset Management Inc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Dock Street Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPST, AGG, TOTL, LQD, SCHO, REGN, QQQ, FAST, AGZ, AMCR, ADP, MUB,

JPST, AGG, TOTL, LQD, SCHO, REGN, QQQ, FAST, AGZ, AMCR, ADP, MUB, Added Positions: TSLA, HD, JNJ, FDS, INTC, ABT, EXEL,

TSLA, HD, JNJ, FDS, INTC, ABT, EXEL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DIS, IJH, JPM, SCHB, XLY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 451,870 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,218 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 64,829 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,993 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,843 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 283,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 93,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 184,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 53,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 98,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $506.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 94.25%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 142.99%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 109.30%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.