Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells La-Z-Boy Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Automatic Data Processing Inc

Investment company Venture Visionary Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells La-Z-Boy Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Gores Metropoulos Inc, Trine Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venture Visionary Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Venture Visionary Partners LLC owns 378 stocks with a total value of $894 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHD, IWF, TDY, JETS, SCHX, NOBL, XOM, HSC, VYM, VEA, SCHO, VIG, NVDA, SCHP, FVD, PFC, PM, NOW, CSX, ZTS, JHML, DEO, VB, XLC, CAT, TMO, IAU, VGT, VT, C, XPEL, SCHR, PLD, DE, KEY, FTNT, DKNG, SCHZ, TLT, D, LLY, MS, NSC, BKNG, ROK, CHWY, BAB, IVW, IWX, VGIT, XLV, VFC, IGSB, NZF, NVG, PSX, BSCL, IVE, XLP, FITB, FHN, CASH, TRV, WHR, SFT, BSCM, GE, GIS, HSY, ITW, RSG, FMAO, STOR, SQ, EMLC, FXL, PFF, SCHA, SCHE, VCR, APD, AKAM, AEP, AZN, BP, FIS, VALE, GILD, MET, NOC, PH, STLD, YUM, NUO, FSLR, MPC, FANG, TDOC, CARR, MUB, PZA, VFH, VHT, VIGI, VONV, CTB, CR, CMI, DXCM, DLR, DUK, GSK, MAR, PPG, X, WM, ANTM, WFC, WY, NEA, OTIS, EEM, FEX, FV, SCZ, VOT, VTWO, XLI, ARCC, CINF, CTXS, CAG, COP, GLW, DTE, DRI, FRME, FCX, HPQ, MTCH, TT, KSU, LVS, MAS, MSI, OXY, PNC, STX, SWKS, SYY, USB, XRX, RQI, VIA, DG, FTV, AVLR, CTVA, BND, FXH, IBB, IDV, IEI, IGM, IJT, LTPZ, VGSH, APA, INTU, RDS.A, SHW, WTS, NCV, CLR, TEL, AWK, LEVL, MTUM, PHO, SCHF, USMV, VYMI, DBI, ERJ, KGC, SM, JQC, SAND,

SCHD, IWF, TDY, JETS, SCHX, NOBL, XOM, HSC, VYM, VEA, SCHO, VIG, NVDA, SCHP, FVD, PFC, PM, NOW, CSX, ZTS, JHML, DEO, VB, XLC, CAT, TMO, IAU, VGT, VT, C, XPEL, SCHR, PLD, DE, KEY, FTNT, DKNG, SCHZ, TLT, D, LLY, MS, NSC, BKNG, ROK, CHWY, BAB, IVW, IWX, VGIT, XLV, VFC, IGSB, NZF, NVG, PSX, BSCL, IVE, XLP, FITB, FHN, CASH, TRV, WHR, SFT, BSCM, GE, GIS, HSY, ITW, RSG, FMAO, STOR, SQ, EMLC, FXL, PFF, SCHA, SCHE, VCR, APD, AKAM, AEP, AZN, BP, FIS, VALE, GILD, MET, NOC, PH, STLD, YUM, NUO, FSLR, MPC, FANG, TDOC, CARR, MUB, PZA, VFH, VHT, VIGI, VONV, CTB, CR, CMI, DXCM, DLR, DUK, GSK, MAR, PPG, X, WM, ANTM, WFC, WY, NEA, OTIS, EEM, FEX, FV, SCZ, VOT, VTWO, XLI, ARCC, CINF, CTXS, CAG, COP, GLW, DTE, DRI, FRME, FCX, HPQ, MTCH, TT, KSU, LVS, MAS, MSI, OXY, PNC, STX, SWKS, SYY, USB, XRX, RQI, VIA, DG, FTV, AVLR, CTVA, BND, FXH, IBB, IDV, IEI, IGM, IJT, LTPZ, VGSH, APA, INTU, RDS.A, SHW, WTS, NCV, CLR, TEL, AWK, LEVL, MTUM, PHO, SCHF, USMV, VYMI, DBI, ERJ, KGC, SM, JQC, SAND, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IEFA, RTX, VO, GOOGL, JNJ, JPM, PG, IVV, VTI, V, IJR, RSP, IEMG, KO, WELL, VTV, ANDE, VOO, FB, VZ, SPY, EFA, HD, MA, T, MDT, AMGN, CSCO, MRK, DIS, INTC, MCD, PFE, GOOG, IJH, ADBE, BMY, CMCSA, ABBV, EMB, USIG, PEP, XLK, COST, LOW, WMT, ACN, NEE, QCOM, UNH, MMM, IWM, VUG, BRK.B, LQD, NFLX, SBUX, CVX, AVGO, QQQ, LMT, UNP, HON, TXN, BABA, VV, MO, AMT, CVS, NVS, CRM, PYPL, USHY, HBAN, IWP, BAC, BA, IWY, SCHB, MDLZ, MMC, VCIT, CB, ABT, BLK, CCI, IBM, LIN, TGT, UPS, TSLA, AXP, AMP, CL, IP, KR, RPM, NKE, TFC, DHR, IUSG, IWR, SPLV, SYK, WEC, KMI, IJJ, IJK, XLF, CME, STZ, TJX, DD, ETN, FDX, F, ISRG, ORLY, ORCL, SO, ET, DOW, DIA, DVY, BF.B, ICE, BXMX, BX, USX, AGG, EDV, PGX, VNQ, ADS, CI, PEAK, NDSN, PRU, URI, WDC, VFF, LITE, PINS, EWJ, VXF, SAN, FUN, FISV, DGX, SU, EBAY, DAL, CC, INMD, KRE, SCHM, TIP,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IEFA, RTX, VO, GOOGL, JNJ, JPM, PG, IVV, VTI, V, IJR, RSP, IEMG, KO, WELL, VTV, ANDE, VOO, FB, VZ, SPY, EFA, HD, MA, T, MDT, AMGN, CSCO, MRK, DIS, INTC, MCD, PFE, GOOG, IJH, ADBE, BMY, CMCSA, ABBV, EMB, USIG, PEP, XLK, COST, LOW, WMT, ACN, NEE, QCOM, UNH, MMM, IWM, VUG, BRK.B, LQD, NFLX, SBUX, CVX, AVGO, QQQ, LMT, UNP, HON, TXN, BABA, VV, MO, AMT, CVS, NVS, CRM, PYPL, USHY, HBAN, IWP, BAC, BA, IWY, SCHB, MDLZ, MMC, VCIT, CB, ABT, BLK, CCI, IBM, LIN, TGT, UPS, TSLA, AXP, AMP, CL, IP, KR, RPM, NKE, TFC, DHR, IUSG, IWR, SPLV, SYK, WEC, KMI, IJJ, IJK, XLF, CME, STZ, TJX, DD, ETN, FDX, F, ISRG, ORLY, ORCL, SO, ET, DOW, DIA, DVY, BF.B, ICE, BXMX, BX, USX, AGG, EDV, PGX, VNQ, ADS, CI, PEAK, NDSN, PRU, URI, WDC, VFF, LITE, PINS, EWJ, VXF, SAN, FUN, FISV, DGX, SU, EBAY, DAL, CC, INMD, KRE, SCHM, TIP, Reduced Positions: LZB, GLD, ADP, ROKU, MINT, SBE, NFJ, SCHW, KMB, MRO, MKC, BDJ, SPIB, CLF, EXC, VBR,

LZB, GLD, ADP, ROKU, MINT, SBE, NFJ, SCHW, KMB, MRO, MKC, BDJ, SPIB, CLF, EXC, VBR, Sold Out: GMHI, TRNE, FMCI, IPOC, SWBI,

For the details of Venture Visionary Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venture+visionary+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 114,248 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,562 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,049 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.53% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 222,108 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.19% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 97,333 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 87,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 20,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.95 and $395.36, with an estimated average price of $360.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 134,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 135.13%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 319,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 214.53%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 153,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 94.49%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 261,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 759.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 120,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $208.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 109,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.3.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.84.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.15.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $23.78.

Venture Visionary Partners LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.54.