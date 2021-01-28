>
Independent Investors Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Trane Technologies PLC, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

January 28, 2021 | About: BABA +0.2% SPY +0.86% TT +2.86% SLB +3.81% NVDA +1.03%

Nesconset, NY, based Investment company Independent Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Trane Technologies PLC, sells International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Schlumberger, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Investors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Independent Investors Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+investors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,380,249 shares, 48.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,996 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 79,815 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  4. Waters Corp (WAT) - 43,067 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 43,090 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC. Also check out:

