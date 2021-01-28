Independent Investors Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Trane Technologies PLC, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Nesconset, NY, based Investment company Independent Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Trane Technologies PLC, sells International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Schlumberger, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Investors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Independent Investors Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,380,249 shares, 48.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,996 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 79,815 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Waters Corp (WAT) - 43,067 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 43,090 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.