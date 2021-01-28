AVer Announces VC520 PRO is Certified for Microsoft Teams

[url="]AVer+Information+Inc.+USA[/url], an award-winning provider of education technology solutions and video collaboration solutions, announced today the VC520 PRO enterprise-grade video conference solution is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. With its high-quality camera and full-duplex speakerphone, the VC520 PRO results in crisp audio for an outstanding collaboration experience that works seamlessly with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

The VC520 PRO enterprise-grade video conference solution is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Designed with medium to large conference rooms in mind, the VC520 PRO features a high-quality 1080p HD camera with 18X total zoom, and up to 100 presets. Video calls are easier than ever with the VC520 PRO’s innovative features like SmartFrame Technology, Sony True WDR, and IP-based management. Participants can effectively capture audio throughout the entire room with the VC520 PRO's full-duplex speakerphone with echo cancellation. The VC520 PRO's speakerphone's touch controls allow easy muting and volume control for the perfect audio experience. No need to crowd everyone around one speakerphone; now, users can daisy-chain an additional speakerphone that covers up to a 30ft range."Whether you’re working from a classroom or a boardroom, AVer endeavors to bring reliable, seamless, high-quality collaboration solutions to any size meeting space. The VC520 PRO conference system's Microsoft Certification brings the AVer ecosystem one step closer to our goal," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA.Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification, said, "Microsoft Teams customers are deploying Teams in all sizes of conference rooms. We are pleased to add the AVer's VC520 PRO video conferencing solution to our portfolio of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams for medium and large meeting rooms and offer a robust collaboration experience for all participants."The VB342+, CAM540, CAM520 PRO Standard, and CAM520 PRO Advanced are also certified for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. For more information about AVer video conference solutions, visit our website at [url="]www.averusa.com%2Fbusiness%2FMicrosoft[/url].Founded in 2008, [url="]AVer[/url] is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified Enterprise-Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras, and Mobile Device Charging Solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customer's expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment, and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at [url="]averusa.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter [url="]%40AVerVC[/url].

