Home Point Capital Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point Capital”), the parent entity of Homepoint, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “HMPT,” and the offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Home Point Capital is not selling any shares in the offering. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of Home Point Capital’s common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.



Home Point Capital will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the common stock from the selling stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are also acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. JMP Securities, Piper Sandler & Co., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, SPC Capital Markets LLC, Wedbush Securities and Zelman Partners LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.



The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: [email protected] ;





; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, telephone: (800) 326-5897 or email: [email protected] ;





; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or





UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: [email protected] .



A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital is evolving the homebuying and home ownership experience. Home Point Capital’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a leading mortgage originator and servicer focused on driving financially healthy and successful homeownership. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership as a crucial element of each consumer’s broader journey towards financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of more than 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Home Point Capital’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Home Point Capital’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Home Point Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.