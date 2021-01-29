Decatur Capital Management, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, ResMed Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Cintas Corp, Zoetis Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc

Decatur, GA, based Investment company Decatur Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, ResMed Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Cintas Corp, Zoetis Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Decatur Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Decatur Capital Management, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $546 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA, RMD, UPS, ENPH, PYPL, GNTX, WRK, JNJ, PFE, CSX, HLT, LUV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, FB, GOOGL, SNPS, MSFT, HD, VEEV, KLAC, AMZN, ADBE, MA, UNH, PEP, NVR, MTD, TMO, TXN, ORCL, MRK, SPGI, MCD, MKTX, INTU, ECL, EQIX, EL, BMY, BBY, IDXX, ACN, APH, BAX, ORLY, CDNS, PAYX, ITW, COST, CLX, VRTX, CTXS, BR, APD, CDW, CHE,
- Sold Out: CTAS, ZTS, CHD, GILD, FISV, ROST, ELS,
For the details of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/decatur+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,539 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,476 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,703 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,071 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 56,944 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.92%
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 18,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $200.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 37,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 45,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 38,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 27,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 174,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.45.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.29.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.25%. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Decatur Capital Management, Inc. still held 21,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 37.56%. The sale prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $259.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Decatur Capital Management, Inc. still held 22,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 25.82%. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.14. The stock is now traded at around $280.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Decatur Capital Management, Inc. still held 21,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in KLA Corp by 30.07%. The sale prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $234.24. The stock is now traded at around $291.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Decatur Capital Management, Inc. still held 24,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.
