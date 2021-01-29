Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Splunk Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Phillips 66, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Exxon Mobil Corp, Wells Fargo

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Heritage Investors Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Splunk Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Trade Desk Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Exxon Mobil Corp, Wells Fargo, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Investors Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Heritage Investors Management Corp owns 263 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 869,594 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,581 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 150,875 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 250,914 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,958 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $794.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $145.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $107.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 279.44%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 97,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 82.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 155.57%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $18.35 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.84.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $93.22.

Heritage Investors Management Corp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 85.01%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Heritage Investors Management Corp still held 1,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.73%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Heritage Investors Management Corp still held 127,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.