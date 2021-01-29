Washburn Capital Management, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Etsy Inc, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PAVmed Inc

Investment company Washburn Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Etsy Inc, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PAVmed Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washburn Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Washburn Capital Management, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ETSY, TAN, DIS, MS,

ETSY, TAN, DIS, MS, Added Positions: SCHR, BIV, LQD, IYY, VB, ITB, DIA, UPS, MSFT, PENN, TSLA, CHWY, TIP, SHY, PYPL, UNH, COST, DOCU, BSV, NVDA, OKTA, TMO, MRVL, HD, ABT, SQ, QRVO, SWKS, MRK, ADBE,

SCHR, BIV, LQD, IYY, VB, ITB, DIA, UPS, MSFT, PENN, TSLA, CHWY, TIP, SHY, PYPL, UNH, COST, DOCU, BSV, NVDA, OKTA, TMO, MRVL, HD, ABT, SQ, QRVO, SWKS, MRK, ADBE, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, VOO, QQEW, ABBV, SCHB, VZ, IJH, GOOG, IWM,

SPY, QQQ, VOO, QQEW, ABBV, SCHB, VZ, IJH, GOOG, IWM, Sold Out: PAVM,

For the details of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washburn+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 55,706 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,623 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 46,753 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 65,492 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,478 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,164 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.34%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PAVmed Inc. The sale prices were between $1.73 and $2.13, with an estimated average price of $1.9.