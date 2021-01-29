Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iSh

Investment company Millburn Ridgefield Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2020Q4, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 70 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: EMB, JNK, LQD, MBB, TIP, PRF, WIP, VTV, VNQI, VIG, SPLV, SDY, SDIV, ACWV, EEMV, EEMS, DWX, DGS,

Reduced Positions: IJH, IWM, IWB, IJR, VB, VO, IWR, VNQ, VWO, VOO, VV, EWZ, EWY, VGK, SCHH, EPI, EWW, EWJ, EWA, EWT, EWC, RSX, FXI, EWP, ECH, EWQ, EWH, EWU, EWS, EZA, TUR, THD, EWG, EWM, EWI, EWD, EWN, EIS, EWL, INDA, EWO, EPU, EWK, IDV, FGD, AMLP, VBR, ECON,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,000,302 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 875,079 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 854,021 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.99% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,498,666 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.05% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 397,155 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.52%

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 55.57%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.65%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.