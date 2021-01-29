Sage Financial Group Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, F N B Corp

W. Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Sage Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, F N B Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Sage Financial Group Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHP, DSI, EEM, KMI,
- Added Positions: SCHX, VOO, IJH, VTV, IWP, SLYV, SLYG, VBK, AOR, SCHV, VV, SCHG, PFF, IWD, VO, ICLN, CAC,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, VUG, VEU, IWF, IGSB, ACWX, VOT, SCHA, VWO, SCHC, NWG, IWS, SCHD, SCHF,
- Sold Out: SHM, FNB,
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 3,922,687 shares, 49.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 159,536 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 337,866 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 115,176 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 428,319 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 283,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Sage Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $68.55. The stock is now traded at around $82.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Sage Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79.Sold Out: F N B Corp (FNB)
Sage Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.53.
