>
Articles 

Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, First Hawaiian Inc, Heico Corp, Sells Xilinx Inc, McCormick Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group

January 29, 2021 | About: FIS +2.28% HEI.A +1.54% PNFP -1.82% JKHY -0.55% CTAS +1.95% FHB +1.34% CATC +0.66% DIS +5.43% VYM +1.04% MHK +2.74%

Cobleskill, NY, based Investment company Fenimore Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, First Hawaiian Inc, Heico Corp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, McCormick Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fenimore+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 1,635,607 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  2. CDW Corp (CDW) - 1,371,156 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. IDEX Corp (IEX) - 802,041 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 569,337 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 2,906,109 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
New Purchase: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 884,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $55 and $73, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 291.14%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 249,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Heico Corp by 195.39%. The purchase prices were between $90.51 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 249,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 655,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 177,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 77.90%. The purchase prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.45. The stock is now traded at around $324.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

