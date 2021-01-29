Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, First Hawaiian Inc, Heico Corp, Sells Xilinx Inc, McCormick Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group

Cobleskill, NY, based Investment company Fenimore Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, First Hawaiian Inc, Heico Corp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, McCormick Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FHB, CATC, MHK, DIS, VYM,
- Added Positions: FIS, HEI.A, PNFP, JKHY, GGG, CTAS, THG, RSG, PAYX, ADI, HCSG, APD, MKL, LSTR, G, MTB, AZO, USPH, BOMN,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, MKC, WTM, BRK.B, PAG, ENTG, ITW, BRO, MNRO, AJG, EOG, MSFT, FND, BRK.A, MCHP, CIGI, TROW, FBHS, DG, TWNK, OSW, OGS, AMGN, ADP, PG, NTUS, XOM,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with FIS. Click here to check it out.
- FIS 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FIS
- Peter Lynch Chart of FIS
For the details of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fenimore+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 1,635,607 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 1,371,156 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- IDEX Corp (IEX) - 802,041 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 569,337 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 2,906,109 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 884,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $55 and $73, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 291.14%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $125.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 249,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Heico Corp by 195.39%. The purchase prices were between $90.51 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 249,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 655,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 177,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 77.90%. The purchase prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.45. The stock is now traded at around $324.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 47,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying