PGGM Investments Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells Equity Residential, Extra Space Storage Inc, SL Green Realty Corp

Zeist, P7, based Investment company PGGM Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Equity Residential, Extra Space Storage Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Pfizer Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PGGM Investments. As of 2020Q4, PGGM Investments owns 356 stocks with a total value of $21.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, ACC, LOW, COST, HTA, CPT, JPM, BRK.B, TSLA, NKE, DE, BLL, FAST, GNTX, MCD, SHW, BAC, AGNC, OTIS, GRMN, PGR, CPRT, NLY, ADSK, NEE, FDX, ODFL, AXP, F, NVDA, WHR, YUM, PNR, MNST, IDXX, LRCX, TER, ALGN, APH, BWA, EW, LEN, NVR, DFS, VRSK, ALLY, SYF, AMD, ALV, DHI, FDS, IEX, XLNX, ABMD, AJG, CMS, GLW, GPC, HAS, MMC, MCO, ES, ROL, XPO, MSCI, NOW, D, LKQ, LH, PH, SWK, GM, CARR, COF, DPZ, DRE, EQIX, FMC, K, NWL, NEM, TJX, USB, ETSY, AMT, AME, BLK, CVS, CNP, ED, FICO, FITB, PII, RMD, LEA, SC, Z, FTV, TTD, ATO, MKTX, NRG, PNC, RF, SBAC, STLD, URI, WST, LULU, ULTA, FTNT, FRC, APTV, EPAM, ANET, W, ATUS,

AMZN, ACC, LOW, COST, HTA, CPT, JPM, BRK.B, TSLA, NKE, DE, BLL, FAST, GNTX, MCD, SHW, BAC, AGNC, OTIS, GRMN, PGR, CPRT, NLY, ADSK, NEE, FDX, ODFL, AXP, F, NVDA, WHR, YUM, PNR, MNST, IDXX, LRCX, TER, ALGN, APH, BWA, EW, LEN, NVR, DFS, VRSK, ALLY, SYF, AMD, ALV, DHI, FDS, IEX, XLNX, ABMD, AJG, CMS, GLW, GPC, HAS, MMC, MCO, ES, ROL, XPO, MSCI, NOW, D, LKQ, LH, PH, SWK, GM, CARR, COF, DPZ, DRE, EQIX, FMC, K, NWL, NEM, TJX, USB, ETSY, AMT, AME, BLK, CVS, CNP, ED, FICO, FITB, PII, RMD, LEA, SC, Z, FTV, TTD, ATO, MKTX, NRG, PNC, RF, SBAC, STLD, URI, WST, LULU, ULTA, FTNT, FRC, APTV, EPAM, ANET, W, ATUS, Added Positions: AAPL, ARE, HD, CUBE, AMH, MSFT, SUI, KRC, SPGI, EXPD, UPS, ITW, TXN, PLD, DOV, ORLY, VZ, CONE, AWK, MTD, MAS, ROK, SFM, MXIM, ZTS, AAP, REG, SPG, FBHS, ECL, BBY, CHRW, AZO, VICI, DLR, WELL, ALLE, HCA, GWW, O, GOOGL, HST, NSC, AVY, PEAK, JCI, SWKS, PHM, FRT, ARW, REXR, CMI, UHS, ITRI, WAT, QRVO, NDAQ, OC, SEIC, DG, QTS, XYL, BRO, HPQ, CDW, SNA, HSY, TSCO, DVA, PCAR, PPG, ZBRA, ANTM, FNF,

AAPL, ARE, HD, CUBE, AMH, MSFT, SUI, KRC, SPGI, EXPD, UPS, ITW, TXN, PLD, DOV, ORLY, VZ, CONE, AWK, MTD, MAS, ROK, SFM, MXIM, ZTS, AAP, REG, SPG, FBHS, ECL, BBY, CHRW, AZO, VICI, DLR, WELL, ALLE, HCA, GWW, O, GOOGL, HST, NSC, AVY, PEAK, JCI, SWKS, PHM, FRT, ARW, REXR, CMI, UHS, ITRI, WAT, QRVO, NDAQ, OC, SEIC, DG, QTS, XYL, BRO, HPQ, CDW, SNA, HSY, TSCO, DVA, PCAR, PPG, ZBRA, ANTM, FNF, Reduced Positions: EQR, EXR, SLG, PFE, CMCSA, ABBV, GILD, HPP, IBM, V, INVH, ESS, PYPL, AMGN, BMY, MDT, OHI, CSCO, MS, ADBE, INTC, PG, UNH, ABT, LLY, FB, GS, INTU, ORCL, ALXN, T, ACN, AKAM, JNJ, KR, QCOM, BAX, BIIB, SYK, EBAY, BK, EA, GIS, CHKP, MET, STT, KO, DISCA, AMAT, KMB, SNPS, FOXA, C, LHX, ICE, LBTYA, OMC, PEP, FLT, ADP, CI, HAIN, CTSH, HIG, MRK, TTWO, MMM, AFL, AEE, CAH, CL, FFIV, MDLZ, TRV, TGT, CHTR, TRNO, ILMN, JNPR, PAYX, STX, WM, MA, WU, LDOS, CAT, CERN, CTXS, NNN, DLTR, ETN, EXC, HRB, KLAC, NTAP, NUE, RSG, TMO, BR, JAZZ, VMW, NWSA, ALL, AON, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CHD, INGR, EMR, RE, HOLX, IRM, MSI, NTRS, PEG, SIRI, UNP, UDR, VRSN, TEL, KEYS, XRAY, JEF,

EQR, EXR, SLG, PFE, CMCSA, ABBV, GILD, HPP, IBM, V, INVH, ESS, PYPL, AMGN, BMY, MDT, OHI, CSCO, MS, ADBE, INTC, PG, UNH, ABT, LLY, FB, GS, INTU, ORCL, ALXN, T, ACN, AKAM, JNJ, KR, QCOM, BAX, BIIB, SYK, EBAY, BK, EA, GIS, CHKP, MET, STT, KO, DISCA, AMAT, KMB, SNPS, FOXA, C, LHX, ICE, LBTYA, OMC, PEP, FLT, ADP, CI, HAIN, CTSH, HIG, MRK, TTWO, MMM, AFL, AEE, CAH, CL, FFIV, MDLZ, TRV, TGT, CHTR, TRNO, ILMN, JNPR, PAYX, STX, WM, MA, WU, LDOS, CAT, CERN, CTXS, NNN, DLTR, ETN, EXC, HRB, KLAC, NTAP, NUE, RSG, TMO, BR, JAZZ, VMW, NWSA, ALL, AON, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CHD, INGR, EMR, RE, HOLX, IRM, MSI, NTRS, PEG, SIRI, UNP, UDR, VRSN, TEL, KEYS, XRAY, JEF, Sold Out: VRTX, REGN, WBA, BKNG, ATVI, NLOK, CLX, XRX,

For the details of PGGM Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pggm+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 8,907,384 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,141,641 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.53% Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 18,106,763 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 19,948,399 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,127,993 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.65%

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.8 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $40.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,830,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 498,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $357.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 204,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,691,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.95. The stock is now traded at around $102.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 676,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Apple Inc by 67.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,141,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 77.95%. The purchase prices were between $151.51 and $178.22, with an estimated average price of $165.41. The stock is now traded at around $167.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,306,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 169.08%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 744,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in CubeSmart by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,029,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,046,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,127,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.17.