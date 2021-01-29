Bull Street Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vontier Corp, General Electric Co, Energy Transfer LP

Investment company Bull Street Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Vontier Corp, General Electric Co, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bull Street Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bull Street Advisors, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC,

BAC, Added Positions: VGSH, SUB, VGIT, BSV, VCSH, PEP, VCIT, USB, IGSB, ANTM, KO, DIS, CSCO, TJX, CMCSA, MDLZ, EMR, D, T, VZ, BND, DD, CL, VEU, MS,

VGSH, SUB, VGIT, BSV, VCSH, PEP, VCIT, USB, IGSB, ANTM, KO, DIS, CSCO, TJX, CMCSA, MDLZ, EMR, D, T, VZ, BND, DD, CL, VEU, MS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, ABT, AFL, COP, XOM, SYK, CARR, OTIS, VTI, PSX, DOW,

AAPL, SPY, ABT, AFL, COP, XOM, SYK, CARR, OTIS, VTI, PSX, DOW, Sold Out: VNT, GE, ET,

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 133,945 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 47,505 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 49,372 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,052 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 104,712 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Bull Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 78.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 133,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 403.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Bull Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.