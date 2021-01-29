>
Smith, Salley & Associates Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells AT&T Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Maxim Integrated Products Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: VZ +0.44% DIS +5.43% ROP +0.67% BAM +3.49% MKL +4.06% AGG -0.07% TXN +3.87% BEPC +2.84% VIG +1.49% VEU +0.67% PII +0.24% BND -0.08% MX -1.02%

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Smith, Salley & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Roper Technologies Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells AT&T Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Salley & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Smith, Salley & Associates owns 199 stocks with a total value of $965 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith, Salley & Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+salley+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith, Salley & Associates
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 407,072 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,560 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.57%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,296 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%
  4. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 358,849 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 186,369 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 68,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $139.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.75. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 141.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 145,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 102,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 69.14%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $422.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 403,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Markel Corp by 49.94%. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36. The stock is now traded at around $981.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 111,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.52.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)