>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nippon Life Insurance Co Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Marsh & McLennan Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: IVV +0.85% SPY +0.86%

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nippon Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nippon Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, Nippon Life Insurance Co owns 11 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nippon+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO
  1. Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) - 18,137,000 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,277,900 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.68%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,940,301 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 7,872,387 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32%
  5. SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 4,362,561 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Nippon Life Insurance Co initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 651,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Nippon Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.62%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 1,296,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO. Also check out:

1. NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)