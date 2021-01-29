Nippon Life Insurance Co Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Marsh & McLennan Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nippon Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nippon Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, Nippon Life Insurance Co owns 11 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY,

SPY, Added Positions: IVV,

IVV, Reduced Positions: QQQ, XLP, MMC, XLV,

For the details of NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nippon+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) - 18,137,000 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,277,900 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.68% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,940,301 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 7,872,387 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32% SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 4,362,561 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22%

Nippon Life Insurance Co initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 651,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nippon Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.62%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.07%. The holding were 1,296,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.