Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Crane Co, Honeywell International Inc, Sells BP PLC, Novartis AG, Barnes Group Inc

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Argyle Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Crane Co, Honeywell International Inc, sells BP PLC, Novartis AG, Barnes Group Inc, Total SE, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argyle Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIA, CR, HON,

VIA, CR, HON, Added Positions: PSX, HAL, COP, PPL,

PSX, HAL, COP, PPL, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BP, UPS, JNJ, NVS, AVY, LLY, DE, VRSN, PG, ABT, CMCSA, WM, LW, B, AMCR, ALL, TOT, TXN, KO, EMR, BIL, DELL, CAT, SLB, MRK, XOM, DVN, AAPL, ORCL, GLW, WAT, WFC, ABBV, RDS.A, TEVA, PRSP,

For the details of Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argyle+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,142 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 84,162 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 27,904 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,933 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Deere & Co (DE) - 21,650 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.