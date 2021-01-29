>
Articles 

Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Crane Co, Honeywell International Inc, Sells BP PLC, Novartis AG, Barnes Group Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: VIA +0% CR +0.51% HON +1.74%

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Argyle Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Crane Co, Honeywell International Inc, sells BP PLC, Novartis AG, Barnes Group Inc, Total SE, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argyle Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argyle+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Argyle Capital Management Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,142 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
  2. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 84,162 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  3. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 27,904 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,933 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 21,650 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Argyle Capital Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Argyle Capital Management Inc. keeps buying

