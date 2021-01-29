Telemus Capital, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Telemus Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, CMS Energy Corp, New Residential Investment Corp, BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemus Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Telemus Capital, Llc owns 368 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 192,268 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 429,415 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.86% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 673,450 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Lannett Co Inc (LCI) - 7,691,473 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 195,300 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 147,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 346,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $184.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $3.68 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $6.03. The stock is now traded at around $3.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 162.36%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $208.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 169,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 358.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 253,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,431,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,747,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short Dow30 by 94.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $41.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 71,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $400.79.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.14.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86.