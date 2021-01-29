Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, Snap-on Inc, Sells Standex International Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, II-VI Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cubic Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, Snap-on Inc, M/I Homes Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Standex International Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, II-VI Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cubic Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cubic Asset Management, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,037 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,775 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 62,161 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 34,314 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Allstate Corp (ALL) - 73,951 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.65. The stock is now traded at around $182.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in M/I Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $176.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.91 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 418.85%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $327.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 384.72%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $198.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 78.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Standex International Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $80.68, with an estimated average price of $71.62.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $6.56.