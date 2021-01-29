>
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Zoetis Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: IJS -2.17% IJK +1.26% VBR +0.5% IJT -1.88% OKE +3.85% NVDA +1.03% HBI -3.99% PFG +2.62% NCLH +2.68% NHI +1.31% IVE +1.21% VIA +0%

Investment company LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc, sells BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Zoetis Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2020Q4, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lejeune+puetz+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,749 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
  2. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 62,538 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,092 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 130,558 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 62,966 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $71.04, with an estimated average price of $63.73. The stock is now traded at around $65.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 214.57%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53.



