LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Zoetis Inc

Investment company LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc, sells BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Zoetis Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2020Q4, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HBI, PFG, NCLH, NHI, IVE, VIA, IEFA, IYG,
- Added Positions: VCSH, IJS, VTV, IJK, VBR, IWP, IJT, O, SCHV, OKE, CVS, VWO, VEA, SHYG, EMB, JNJ, GILD, NOK, LMT, T, ECL, C, SCHM, TTC, IGSB, ABBV, V, VZ, ROP, PEP, NVDA, ICE, GOOGL, COST, BRK.B, BAC, ADBE, WBA,
- Reduced Positions: FLOT, OEF, AAPL, SPY, SCHX, ZTS, VTI, CSCO, CRWD, CHD, FB, TER, PYPL, SJNK, LOW, GM, BTGOF, NUM, EW, BA, BP, PSX, AMAT,
- Sold Out: LUV,
For the details of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lejeune+puetz+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,749 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 62,538 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,092 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 130,558 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 62,966 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.73%
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $71.04, with an estimated average price of $63.73. The stock is now traded at around $65.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $128.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 214.57%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC. Also check out:
1. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC keeps buying