Garrison Point Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, Vontier Corp

Investment company Garrison Point Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Discover Financial Services, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DFS, ACAD, ROG, C, EMN, USB, RACE, VBK, VOT, MNST, IYK,
- Added Positions: IYC, IWP, IDU, ICLN, IYF, IVW, IJK, IYW, ESPO, CARR, INTC, TGT, IJR, IVV, SCHF, IAGG, SHY, GDX, IGSB, DIS, UNH, MRK, JPM, NEE, CL, BMY, BRK.B, IGLB, PG, CSCO, IEI,
- Reduced Positions: SQ, AAPL, NVDA, CVX, FB, PSX, DHR, TMO, OTIS, AMT, IHI, AWK, RTX, SHOP, UGI, ITW, FDN, T, LHX, COST, GLW, KO, CAT, AEP, SBAC, FEZ, VMBS, KEYS, BAC, A,
- Sold Out: LOW, VNT,
For the details of GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,098 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 19,033 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,495 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 941 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 12,967 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.94 and $158.13, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $99.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $212.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 301.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 292.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying