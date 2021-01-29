>
Garrison Point Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, Vontier Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: IYC +1.78% IWP +1.63% IDU +0.99% ICLN +2.26% IYF +1.7% IJK +1.26% DFS +4.47% ACAD +1.91% ROG -1.08% EMN -0.38% VOT +1.57% USB +2.24%

Investment company Garrison Point Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Discover Financial Services, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Garrison Point Advisors, Llc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,098 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
  2. Square Inc (SQ) - 19,033 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,495 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 941 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 12,967 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.94 and $158.13, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $99.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $212.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 301.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 292.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Garrison Point Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



